A Plague Tale not only tells a touching story, it also creates a can’t-miss adventure game.
Developed by Asobo Studio, he game’s visuals are extremely well done for a smaller studio. From facial expressions conveying emotions to textures on objects, everything is top notch. The game does a great job creating a dark and tense atmosphere that many games strive for.
The music lends a perfect tone to the dark things going on around the player. The sound effects from the rats to the crackle of the fires, everything has the realism the game needs.
Another strong point is the voice acting, which for a smaller studio can definitely show some of the bigger studios a thing or two. The story wouldn’t be half as powerful if it weren’t for the voice work.
You start by playing Amicia de Rune, the daughter of a noble family, when the Inquisition rips your life apart and raids your house. The game is set in the 14th century. You and your brother, Hugo, are left fleeing for your lives.
The game looks simply breathtaking when the sun hits the scrubs and reflects.
It’s a mix of adventure with some stealth elements thrown in. As you and Hugo try and escape the Inquisition, you journey across towns and countrysides. These places are devastated not only by the Inquisition, but also the legion of rats that seem to have come from nowhere.
It’s done from a third-person perspective, letting the player take in the entire surrounding area.
Since your character is a child, the player will use stealth for the majority of the time, as you can easily be overcome by armed guards. The player has a nice variety of objects that you can hide behind or in. Barrels, boxes, and plants are just a few objects that can be used to hide and get out of the sight of enemies.
The enemies themselves have an icon above their heads, which turns red when they spot you. You have to contend with sldiers and a legion of rats. The rats themselves act like a giant swarm and will all attack in a pack to quickly kill you. You’ll see hundreds of little red eyes in areas.
The only weapon you have at the start of the game is a slingshot. It’s actually refreshing that you aren’t overly powerful, which wouldn’t work with the story. The slingshot is mostly used as a distraction.
Since the soldiers are such a menacing force, the environment has different things that can be used as cover to hide from them.
The darkness is your enemy in this game. Any part that has no light can quickly be overwhelmed with hordes of rats, making each step a worry.
This game does a great job at making each new area a tense experience. The hordes of rats are afraid of the light and can’t travel wherever there is light. The game lets you us this to your advantage. If you see a soldier holding a lantern, for example, the player can use a slingshot to destroy the lantern, making the horde of rats destroy him.
Light plays a major role, and later you gain the ability to slingshot something that can light lamps, fires etc. This lets you move around the environment and get rid of the rats in that area.
Hugo can follow just a few commands early in the game. You can hold Hugo’s hand to lead him, or tell him to stay or fellow. The game has some small role-playing elements, letting you upgrade different things like your slingshot, carry capacity and more. There are different things the player can collect to craft things and also to upgrade items in workbenches.
I can’t talk about the story, which is a major highlight of the game. The game does have some truly horrific parts but also some truly heartwarming ones, too. There are even some puzzles to solve throughout the story.
With a nice length, great atmosphere and fantastic story A Plague Tale: Innocence is must play.
It’s rated M for Mature and available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.