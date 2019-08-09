Thousands of classic-rock fans will congregate outdoors this weekend at Prospera Place for the fourth annual Rock the Lake music festival.
Named by The Okanagan Weekend as one of the 10 best festivals in the Okanagan, this year’s lineup again features Juno Award winners, Grammy nominees and artists who scored top-10 hits on the U.S. Billboard charts — most notably Tom Cochrane (“Life Is a Highway”), The Romantics (“Talking in Your Sleep”) and Quiet Riot (“Cum on Feel the Noize”).
According to the Prospera Place website, Saturday is sold out, as are the three-day passes. Limited tickets for tonight and Sunday are available and can be purchased online or in person.
Tonight (Aug. 9)
— Pat Travers, 6 p.m.
— David Wilcox, 7:15 p.m.
— Honeymoon Suite, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
— Streetheart, 3:30 p.m.
— The Romantics, 5 p.m.
— 54-40, 6:40 p.m.
— Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
— Prism, 3:30 p.m.
— Headpins, 5 p.m.
— Quiet Riot, 6:40 p.m.
— Trooper, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.