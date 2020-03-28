Just weeks after releasing his first official EP, teenager Beamer Wigley has shelved promoting the project due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Cloud 9 24/7,” released to streaming services at the end of February, is a collection of six originals, four which were written or co-written by the 17-year-old, who makes his home in Kelowna.
“I have always wanted to name a record after a lyric from one of the songs,” said Wigley, who grew up in Penticton and was performing by the age of seven.
“So I spent quite a while combing through every song trying to find the right line. In the chorus of Crazy Being Crazy, one of the lines is ‘living on Cloud 9 24/7.’ That line always was one of my favourites in the song and I realized that it would make a great title for an EP. Plus, I feel like I’m on Cloud Nine whenever I make music and hopefully that’s how people feel when they listen to this record.”
Fans of Wigley’s music will be familiar with at least two songs — “Rollercoaster” and “Crazy Being Crazy.” Both were promoted with elaborately-produced music videos that were shot in Vancouver.
“They are probably my favourite songs I have ever put out and they really show where things are going in the future music wise,” he said.
His EP was produced by Grammy and Emmy-nominated songwriter Keith Follesé (“The Way You Love Me” by Faith Hill) at Arc House Studios in Kelowna and mixed by Billy Deckers.
“This has been almost three years in the making and to finally have it out is unbelievable,” said Wigley, whose musical influences include Keith Urban.
Like every other musician in the world, all of Wigley’s live gigs have been postponed. In order to remain relevant, he’s promising to stream clips and songs on Instagram (@beamerwmusic).
When asked what’s next, Wigley jokes, “New music, new music, new music, and a little bit more new music. I’ve been in the studio and writing room working on a new project for this summer.”
“Cloud 9 24/7,” is now available on all major streaming services. Hard copies of the CD will be available at his shows only, once they resume.