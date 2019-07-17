B.C.’s capital city is not the white-bread, carbon copy of Victorian-era England many people think is, according to an author who will speak in Kelowna.
May Q. Wong’s new book City in Colour is a collection of stories about pioneers, trailblazers and community builders in Victoria who were also a diverse group of people of colour.
Wong will speak at the downtown Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library July 23 at 6 p.m.
Her stories tell about the contributions and legacies of Greek, Hawaiian, Jewish, Black, Japanese and Chinese immigrants to the Pacific Northwest, including the Victoria Voltigeurs, a police force consisting primarily of people of colour, Grafton Tyler Brown, now known in the United States as one of the first and best African American artists of the American West and Manzo Nagano, Canada’s first recorded immigrant from Japan.
Wong was born to Chinese immigrants in Montreal. Educated at McGill and the University of Victoria. She worked in the provincial public service until retiring in 2004 and moving on to writing and research.
Her talk is free. Books will be available to purchase.
