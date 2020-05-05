A country music fundraiser for MS Awareness Month will move online this year.
West Kelowna country musician Ben Klick hosted his first MS fundraiser last year at the Kelowna Community Theatre with singer Jess Moskaluke headlining the show, and others performing as well.
The event raised more than $35,000.
With the COVID-19 pandemic making such concerts impossible, Klick is putting his show online this year with Stingray Radio’s New Country helping out.
Performing on a You Tube livestream May 24 at 1 p.m. will be Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Klick and
others.
Donations can be made to benklick.com/MusicFestMS.
Klick got involved in the cause after his father was diagnosed with MS in 2018.