Next Saturday, local promotion group No Nap Records will celebrate cofounder Sian's 30th birthday with 10 live acts ranging from swing jazz, comedic country to rock ’n’ roll.
Acts from Prince George to Vancouver are coming through for the festivities.
Free camping has been provided for guests at the rodeo grounds, a five-minute walk from the Falkland Community Hall on the highway as you head to Kamloops from Vernon.
The night also includes two free dance classes, a crash course in Lindy Hop and a square dance caller.
Local pubs and cafes will have food specials, snacks and a barbecue out back at the hall will be available.
All ages are welcome, kids come free. A $25 donation to the bands at the door gets you in for the whole thing. Doors open and the first band performs at 4 p.m. with music, games and dancing going through to midnight
The full lineup is: Volunteers, A Regular Man, J. Solemns Rocky Mountain Wildflowers, Danny Bell & His Disappointments, Saltwater Hank, Nasti Weather, Jared Jackels Bad Vibrations, Shirley Gnome, The Rock Band Called Time and finally Petunia and The Vipers.
