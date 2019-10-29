Ballet Kelowna will launch its 17th season with three extraordinary treats: a world premiere, a company premiere with international dance superstar Greta Hodgkinson, and a mesmerizing commentary on conformity and individuality.
“Dawn,” a thrilling mixed program, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, at Kelowna Community Theatre.
Tickets are available from Kelowna Tickets, 100-2600 Enterprise Way, Kelowna; online through balletkelowna.ca and kelownatickets.com; and by phone: 250-862-2867 (1-888-974-9170 toll-free).
It will be the world premiere of “Ion,” an innovative work created by celebrated dancer, teacher and choreographer Heather Dotto.
Hodgkinson will dance Ballet Kelowna's premiere of “Bolero” from The National Ballet of Canada’s choreographic associate Guillaume Côté before she retires from the national troupe in 2020 following a stellar 30-year dance career.
Doppeling, from Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando, will feature 10 dancers dressed identically in shimmering unitards and bobbed wigs in a theatrical romp originally created for Ballet BC in 2009.
Young professionals in The Bar, Ballet Kelowna’s new initiative to re-introduce ballet to those 21-40 years of age, enjoyed a sneak peak at Dawn snippets in the Enterprise Way studio on Thursday. They also saw parts of Mambo and Other Works which the company will take on tour in November.
The challenges for Orlando and her company keep coming but are being quickly resolved, thanks to everyone’s professional expertise.
“There are six pieces in the works right now,” said Orlando with a laugh. “And we have new dancers this season: McKeely Borger, Donaldo Nava and Anri Hirota. So many of the parts are new to them obviously.”
Then, Valentin Chou starting his fifth season, was injured in preparing Dotto’s Ion. Fortunately, Orlando was able to line up Austin Lichty from Vancouver’s Arts Umbrella post-secondary program who has quite extensive training.
Dotto, who debuted Petrushka with Ballet Kelowna last spring, “displays a lot of innovation in her approach,” said Orlando. “We’re really proud to offer those continuing opportunities to up-and-coming choreographers to work with professional dancers, to bring new work into the company and introduce new voices. They are pushing the envelope.”
As for how Orlando landed Hodgkinson, they met when Orlando was 13; they attended the National School of Ballet together; and both danced with the National Ballet of Canada. Orlando wanted to work with a more contemporary ballet company and joined Ballet BC.
“It’s a very small world and you stay connected. And this opportunity is unique in that it’s the first time the work (Bolero) is being presented in Western Canada. It is probably the first time she has ever danced in Kelowna and one of the last time that people will be able to see her perform (before retirement). She is really a superstar. She helped teach the piece in September as well as offered so much to our dancers. She is fearless. The lifts in this piece are sort of death-defying. I’m sitting there, just holding my breath, hoping my dancers are going to catch her,” Orlando said with another laugh. “We don’t want to drop the ballerina extraordinaire.”
Ballet Kelowna will continue to offer Bolero on tour with Saia Kuwata and Kelsey Hanna sharing the lead role.
“I am so excited about the season. I think the real spectacular moment in the history of this organization is happening this year in that we are commissioning our first full-length ballet, McBeth. The premiere is in May,” said Orlando.
“We’re the first Canadian ballet company to commission a female Canadian choreographer to create a full-length ballet in over 40 years. So it’s a real feather in the organization’s cap.”
Borger, now 26, is a member of the Saskatchewan Métis Nation from Regina.
She pursued her dance career at Adelphi University in New York under full merit scholarship — “that was wicked cool, a last-second-kind of thing” — after winning a dance competition in Moose Jaw of all places.
“I love school but I was too hungry. I needed to dance; I needed to travel; I needed to figure out what gifts I still had while I was still young,” she said.
Borger then had a whirlwind hands-on education: dancing with the Atlanta Ballet, Coastal City Ballet in Vancouver, at Le Ballet de l’Opéra-Théâtre de Metz Metropole in France as a soloist, as an original cast member of the MainStage production of Mickey & the Magician at Disneyland Paris in 2016, and the past two years with Ballet Palm Beach in Florida.
“I have had a growing feeling that I wanted to find somewhere that felt more like home. It’s been less about accumulating experience, and the hunger for that, and more about what feels like me and what do I actually have to say. I’ve been more hungry to be in Canada of late. I’m really excited about what Simone is doing here. I feel like she is really invested in us as dancers and cares about us. And is bringing wicked good people here. What a blessing.”
When she was 12-13 years of age, the instructor at Banff Centre’s summer dance camp for two years was Ballet Kelowna founder David LeHay. It is indeed a small ballet world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.