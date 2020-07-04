The Bob Ross exhibition "Happy Little Accidents" opened Saturday afternoon at the Penticton Art Gallery.
The display of paintings by the famed American artist will be on display at the gallery until Sept. 13.
Here Maddie Snape, age 8 of Penticton and her brother Oliver, 6, paint by numbers at one of the many interactive displays at Saturday's grand opening.
This is only the second public exhibition in North America of Bob Ross's paintings. Ironically, Saturday marked the 25-year anniversary of his death of cancer at age 53.