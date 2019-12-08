Lead singer Liz Mitchell, centre, performs alongside members of Boney M. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Saturday. The group sold 150 million records during their 1970s heyday. Backed by four singers (including her daughter and two of her nieces) and six additional musicians, Edwards performed disco hits, gospel music and finished with four Christmas songs.
Most Popular
Articles
- Campers evicted from Esplanade Park
- Promising start for Kelowna-Penticton bus
- Prolific offender welcomes jail term
- Interior Health: Penticton 'in the midst of health emergency'
- Vandalism to Brittain home nets probation
- Couple awarded after saving neighbour's life
- Nothing but love for tennis bubble
- RDOS directors vote selves pay hike
- MILLER: Rein in superintendents' pay
- Grieving moms driving OD awareness
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
Most Recent Feature
Latest News
- Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg wins season-opening World Cup Super-G race
- Brain injury from domestic abuse a 'public health crisis,' says B.C. researcher
- Santa Claus in downtown Penticton
- Christmas with Boney M.
- N. Korea conducts 'important test' at once-dismantled site
- Leicester makes another title bid with 8th straight EPL win
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.