Kenny Rogers died Friday at the age of 81. We asked several locals to comment on his musical legacy which began with folk, crossed to rock and then country/pop.
“I felt numb when I woke up Saturday to the news that Kenny had died. Kenny has had a huge impact on the music industry and of course on me. His music changed my life. Kenny’s music has touched so many of us all.”
— Marty Edwards
Tribute Artist
Peachland
“Kenny Rogers was a pioneer in the music business and was one of the first artists to blur the lines of pop and country music. His talent and influence will be felt for years to come.”
— Casey Clarke
New Country 100.7
“Whenever I have performed “The Gambler” in seniors’ homes, the crowd goes wild. They absolutely love that song.”
— Dave Ramey
Naramata Choir