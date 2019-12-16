If you are planning to pick up a Nintendo Switch for yourself or a loved one this holiday, I hope this helps you choose the right system, along wiht a game or two to start your adventure.
Nintendo Switch Lite: The Lite system allows you take those Switch games on the go. The lite system comes in a range of colours and special editions. The system doesn’t have the ability to be hooked up to your television like the main system. The lite system does give players a more portable-form factor and increased battery life. The price is $259 compared to $400 for the full system.
Nintendo Switch console: The new red-boxed edition has improved battery life from the outgoing model. With an extra 30% increase, taking the Switch on the go is even easier, the ability to dock the system and enjoy the games on the television is an added feature, the screen even looks slightly sharper than the previous model. $399.
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Whether a newcomer or a longtime Pokemon gamer, everyone will have something to love — a colourful world, great animations and a gorgeous world overall, Sword and Shield takes out the tedious nature of past games and creates a fresh take that is a must for fans and new players, large of Pokemon to collect.
The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening: A remake of a classic Zelda that keeps the charm of the original, easily one of the best looking Zelda games on any console, old school challenge, interesting boss battles, tons of abilities and skills as you progress, secrets to find.
Luigi’s Mansion 3: A brand new adventure that takes place in a huge mansion. Each floor of the mansion offers an entirely experience from the last room, different boss battles test your different abilities, funny humour and a spooky atmosphere create a must- play game for any Luigi or adventure game fan.
