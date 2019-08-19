Two electronic music artists from Kelowna will be in the lineup for the Monstercat Compound, a free music festival taking place Aug. 24 in Vancouver.
Conor Patton, better known as Conro, returns to Compound for a second year and is quickly becoming one of Canada's top names in electronic music.
Adopting elements from his early childhood music education, Conro shaped a sound trendy in dance music with his upbeat, electro house tracks.
Debuting at Compound this year is Kelowna’s Eric Disero known as Disero. The Canadian DJ, producer and musician has gained over 15 million streams on popular platforms over the past two years.
He began playing piano at age 9 and has explored many musical genres throughout his career.
Disero still actively plays jazz piano, occasionally layering shades of jazz harmony into his electronic compositions.
The Kelowna native continues to create music from Victoria and has more tracks set to be released in 2019.
The festivities will take place at Monstercat headquarters, 380 Railway St. from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m and will stretch down Railway and Dunlevy streets with live art, video games, music education, merchandise, food and drinks and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.