It has been said variety is the spice of life, and that happens to also be the key to success for Penticton’s community radio station.
They also say time flies when you’re having fun and Peach City Radio program director and board member Dave Del Rizzo says he and the dozens of volunteers at the station have had a wonderful time over the past 12 months since the station officially received its FM licence from the Canadian Radio-Television and Tele-communications Commission (CRTC).
Today (Saturday, Feb. 1), Peach City Radio, which can be heard at 92.9 on the FM dial under the call sign CFUZ, is officially celebrating its first anniversary as a community radio station.
“What we decided to do was to have an all-day broadcast event,” said Del Rizzo.
There will be a dual purpose to today’s celebration, including showcasing the on-air talent and variety or programming that is available on CFUZ, while also introducing volunteers to everything it takes to host an on-air fundraising venture which is crucial to the survival of the Penticton station and all community radio stations across the country, he said.
The various on-air volunteers broadcast their shows at their own convenience as all of them have regular jobs and other family commitments, he said.
On Saturday, each personality with his or her own show will spend one hour showcasing their particular broadcast.
“We asked all the programmers if they would be interested in coming in on Saturday and do an hour back to back, so we can tell everybody listening in that this is your opportunity to listen in on a day where we can showcase all the live stuff we offer,” he said. “It’s about showcasing the diversity of people and programming … that’s the first goal.
“The second goal is to actually focus inwards and train our program hosts and volunteers on how to execute a fundraising drive. It’s the same kind of thing campus and community radio stations across the country have to do to survive.”
The event will run from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
“During the hour, each of the programmers will talk about their passion for community radio and where they derive their passion from,” he said. “The whole point is to try and encourage listeners to think about making a donation to the station.”
Peach City Radio got its start five years ago on the internet, but the goal all along was to become a community radio station, said Del Rizzo, an avid music fan who hosts several of his own shows, including the popular “My Morning Racket,” which is heard twice weekly.
Peach City Radio belongs to the National Campus and Community Radio Association. While students at various colleges and universities get funding from student fees, community stations like CFUZ don’t have that luxury and survive by donations from community members, he said.
“We draw every dollar of our funding from the community,” he said.
CFUZ hosts an annual Vinyl Fest each fall that has proven to be a huge success and has sponsorship deals with local business owners to generate revenue.
Running a community radio station that relies completely on volunteers has been a challenge, but a very rewarding one for everyone involved, said Del Rizzo.
“Our goal all along when we first went online back in 2014 or 2015 was to become a community radio station … and that’s tough knowing you won’t be paying anyone a salary,” he said.
The small army of dozens of volunteers has developed a detailed system on how to train new volunteers to operate equipment and perform all the tasks needed to produce various programs, he said.
There are almost 20 different programmers with their own weekly shows, ranging in musical taste from jazz, blues, classic rock, roots rock and progressive rock to classical, synth-wave rock and several spoken-word programs.
“And there are all kinds of other shows currently in the works,” he said.
It takes anywhere from one to three months from the time a music fan pitches an idea to getting the training required to go on air, he said.
The Peach City Community Radio Society that he helped form has close to 80 members who vote on key issues and pay small annual membership dues.
“There are a group of 30 or 40 who can talk about what we do and what we’re about and a core of 10 of us who are the movers and shakers and decision makers,” he said.
After 12 months on air, Del Rizzo said, he is thrilled with the progress made and number of listeners the station is attracting on a regular basis.
“We’re very happy with our listener numbers that we have been able to track,” he said.
One of the shows he helps produce and co-hosts, “Left Off the Dial,” is syndicated and broadcast on dozens of radio stations across Canada, he said.
With modern radio dominated by dance, pop and country music, Del Rizzo said being able to offer a broad and diverse selection of music not available otherwise is a big reason community radio is thriving.
“Music is very subjective … but, I personally don’t enjoy listening to the music offered on other stations in this area and that’s personally why I got involved here,” he said. “I have very specific tastes in music that simply wasn’t being represented on local commercial radio.
“I think it’s really important in a smaller community like this to have a platform where we’re not subject to the schedules, play lists and platforms that come from corporate offices from the other side of the country.”
Del Rizzo hopes a large number of supporters and new listeners will tune in to today’s event to get a better understanding of the diversity of programming and to learn more about what CFUZ is all about.
In the long term, being able to hire a full-time manager to handle the day-to-day operations of the station would be a huge bonus, he said.
If interested in becoming a volunteer or getting the training to host your own radio show, contact Del Rizzo at 236-422-0929 or send an email to: info@peachcityradio.org.
Besides tuning in on the FM dial at 92.9, listeners can also listen online at: peachcityradio.org or www.cfuz.ca. CFUZ can be heard in Penticton and with an antenna, it can be picked up between Gallagher Lake and Summerland. People outside of the area are encouraged to tune in online.
Old radio personalities never really retire
Once radio gets in your blood, it never leaves.
Craig Henderson, a founding member of CFUZ 92.9, credits Peach City Radio for bringing him out of retirement.
The Penticton realtor began his on-air career in 1977 as a student at Penticton Secondary School when he scored an announcing gig with CKOK 800.
He pursued radio in college, attending BCIT and then worked at various stations until giving it up in the late 1980s.
“Getting involved as a volunteer in CFUZ has allowed me to rediscover the medium as well as link my love of community connection,” Henderson said as CFUZ prepared for today’s one-year anniversary.
He has a visible presence. He DJs (playing LPs, of course) at Vinyl Fest and was a media panelist at an all-candidates forum where he asked about funding for the CBC.
Henderson is the production committee co-chair and also hosts his own program, “The Naramata Roadshow.”
He’s up to 46 episodes now.
“I love being able to focus on the people and history of Naramata, and once in a while focusing on celebrities who touch down here, such as last week’s episode interviewing a Canadian astronaut who is a frequent visitor,” Henderson said.
“I still think it is amazing what I can find to talk about weekly for such a small place.”
