Don’t miss Lizzy Hoyt in concert this Friday, Jan. 31, at Venables Theatre in Oliver.
Arriving under the auspices of the South Okanagan Concert Society, Hoyt has a crystalline voice of rare beauty. Acclaimed as a songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist on fiddle, guitar and Celtic harp, she delivers soaring melodies rooted in Celtic and folk traditions.
Hoyt is known for bringing stories and history to life with themes of home, war, immigration and love. She is able to poignantly connect with our deepest memories and feelings.
In 2013, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal was awarded to Hoyt for her work commemorating Canadian veterans and Vimy Ridge history through music.
The program for the Oliver concert includes some of these songs as well as traditional jigs, the Irish “Star of County Down” and pieces from her newest album, “New Lady on the Prairie,” which blend Celtic influences with bluegrass and folk traditions. Her songs are touching, poignant and lyrically rich.
Hoyt will be joined by bassist Keith Rempel, and guitarist and mandolin player Chris Tabbert.
Tickets for the 7:30 pm concert are available online at www.venablestheatre.ca or at the theatre box office Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Two or more tickets in advance are $21 each. Single tickets in advance are $23. The price rises to $25 at the door. Youth get in for just $2.50.
