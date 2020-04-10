  • Beamer Wigley's new single, I Got You, was launched on Friday, April 10, 2020 and included this promotional video.

Beamer Wigley’s new single, “I Got You” will be released today on all streaming platforms. The video — shot in Vancouver in February — also debuts on YouTube today. The 17-year-old hails originally from Penticton.

