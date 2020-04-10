Beamer Wigley’s new single, “I Got You” will be released today on all streaming platforms. The video — shot in Vancouver in February — also debuts on YouTube today. The 17-year-old hails originally from Penticton.
Beamer Wigley's new single, "I Got You" released
Herald staff
