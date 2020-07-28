Fifteen Naramata Community Choir members participated with the world-famous Eric Whitacre on his sixth edition of a “virtual choir.”
The local singers were among the 17,562 submissions who performed “Sing Gently,” a song written specifically for the pandemic, along with the many social issues the United States faces at the moment. The project had a working title of “VC6,” Whitacre’s sixth over the past 10 years.
“This project resonated for so many people across the world on many fronts,” Naramata Choir director Justin Glibbery said. “Pandemic and then all the other stuff mainly in the U.S.
“We had made the decision to stop for the season and this project came out shortly thereafter. I strongly urged all the members of the choir to do this project and fill a bit of a void left by not being able to sing the rest of the season.”
This is the third time Glibbery has participated in a virtual choir.
“After everyone submits their individual video, the real work begins for Whitacre’s production team. They listen to every video and make any changes or edits — getting rid of dogs barking, doorbell rings. And then once the audio is all massaged, the video team takes all that and artistically creates the film. It’s a pretty intense process but the result is very cool.”
Participants were Teri Brant, Fiona Cleveland, Sandra Curnow, Patt Dyck, Glibbery, Karen Henderson, Kathy Howell, Jacki Kliever, Denise Mend, Margo Netwon, Alexandra Paproski, Sandra Paterson, Dave Ramey, Traudy Taylor and Terri Thompson,
To view the video, visit: