The Mavericks

The Mavericks are pictured in a recent publicity photo supplied by their management.

Celebrating three decades of combining American country and rock ‘n’ roll with various Latino influences, Miami’s The Mavericks are in the midst of a lengthy Canadian-U.S.-U.K. tour that now includes a stop in Kelowna. The anniversary tour will cover some of the group’s catalog, from their early days in the punk and alternative scene through chart-topping years in the ‘90s and 2000s to their reunion and rebirth in 2012 and beyond. The band is set to play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 15. Tickets are available through Select Your Tickets. The Mavericks are, from left, Eddie Perez (guitars), Paul Deakin (drums, percussion), Raul Malo (vocals, guitars), and Jerry Dale McFadden (keyboards, vocals).