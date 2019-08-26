Celebrating three decades of combining American country and rock ‘n’ roll with various Latino influences, Miami’s The Mavericks are in the midst of a lengthy Canadian-U.S.-U.K. tour that now includes a stop in Kelowna. The anniversary tour will cover some of the group’s catalog, from their early days in the punk and alternative scene through chart-topping years in the ‘90s and 2000s to their reunion and rebirth in 2012 and beyond. The band is set to play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 15. Tickets are available through Select Your Tickets. The Mavericks are, from left, Eddie Perez (guitars), Paul Deakin (drums, percussion), Raul Malo (vocals, guitars), and Jerry Dale McFadden (keyboards, vocals).
Most Popular
Articles
- Massive cross-border drug bust near Princeton
- New cocktail bar opens doors
- Cannabis shop playing by own rules
- Helipad foam caused rift between city, IH
- Chamber reveals business awards nominees
- Vegetable garden a reminder of home
- OD deaths on record pace in Penticton
- Letters: Wildstone getting corporate welfare
- Eye-watering price for new compost facility
- Wildstone gets $500K tax break
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you still have a cable subscription?
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.