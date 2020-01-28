In fairness, nobody can look in a crystal ball, especially when it comes to predicting the future of popular music.
As this year's race is expected to be down to the wire between Lizzo and Billie Eilish, this category is notorious for always botching it.
These are some of the most notable oversights in the history of the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
1963: The winner, Robert Goulet (nominated: Peter, Paul and Mary)
1968: The winner, Bobbie Gentry (nominated: The 5th Dimension and Jefferson Airplane)
1970: The winner, Crosby, Stills & Nash (although a cool choice, Led Zeppelin was among the five finalists, but did not win)
1971: The winner, The Carpenters (also nominated: Elton John. Interesting fellow nominee: The Partridge Family, which didn’t play their own instruments)
1973: The winner, America (nominated: The Eagles, the greatest American rock band in music history)
1977: The winner, Starland Vocal Band (also nominated: Wild Cherry and Boston)
1978: The winner, one-hit wonder Debby Boone (nominated: Foreigner)
1979: The winner: A Taste of Honey (nominated: The Cars and Toto)
1990: The winner, Milli Vanilli (although the award was since rescinded)
1996: Hootie and the Blowfish (nominated: Shania Twain)
2011: The winner, Esperanza Spalding (nominated: Drake and Justin Bieber)
