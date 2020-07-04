Scotty Berg of Kelowna performs outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, Saturday morning, as part of the Fresh BC Talent series which will be held every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon.
The 13-year-old is catching up for lost time due to live music being shut down during COVID-19 and is playing a series of shows at wineries as well as a fundraiser in Kelowna for youth mental health.
Scotty recently released an original song, "I Wouldn't Know What to Do," which is now available on all major streaming services.