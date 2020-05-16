A highlight from Assassin’s Creed series
SASCHA HEIST, Columnist
Assassin’s Creed has taken a bit of a break since the last game, but it’s back and feels fresh and exciting like the first game.
The voice acting and general dialog feels fluid and not as scripted as some titles. There was a point a few years ago, when we got an Assassin’s Creed every year, and the series started to lose that something that made that series such a fan favourite. The series took a few years’ break and now is back with all the passion and that spark that made it a juggernaut.
The game is now set way back in Egypt in 48 BC, not only a fresh time but also a brand new country. This new location brings the series back into the spotlight and the hearts of gamers. You play the game as Bayek, who must go about saving the inhabitants from the reign of an evil Pharaoh.
The game plays enough like past Creed titles that it’s easy enough to pick up. Players can focus on a target by clicking the right thumb stick and attack with the right trigger. Players can dodge and even parry attacks as the player increases in experience.
One returning ability is your trusted eagle called Senu. This eagle can fly high above Egypt and can let players scout out locations for enemies, creatures to hunt and more. The eagle in this game actually helps explain why the games in the future rely on the use of this winged friend. Your feathered companion isn’t just there for your ability to spy on others. With the new upgrade tree, players can give the eagle the ability to distract, attack and even bomb enemies with Senu.
The shield, which has appeared in past titles, is brought back with a more pronounced presence. The player can now use the shield to block incoming arrow fire and then retrieve those arrows and add them to your quiver.
My favourite Creed title was Black Flag due to the large map and the thrill of exploring the ocean and land locations. Origin brings back those fun times with an impressively large map. Not only does the player get to explore small towns, but also tombs and ship wreaks and more, adding fun to hours upon hours of exploring.
There is a nice assortment of weapons that the player can use to battle the Pharaoh’s soldiers, including swords, spears, and axes. There is even a variety of bows to give you a choice of what to use against what enemy.
The ability to ride a camel and horses comes in handy when traversing the large map. Players can have your ride go to selected locations. Horses, camels and even chariots are at your disposal.
One of the best abilities of an assassin is the ability to climb almost any surface. In Origin, players can climb buildings, statues and even mountains with a satisfying pace. This will help the player not only get the drop on enemies but also help you see more of the area.
The one issue is that the camera can be troublesome during combat.
The world of Origin is vast, with the player easily taking over 48 hours to complete side quests, and exploring endless locations.
With the added role-playing aspects, players can focus on abilities or traits they use the most, you can create your own character.
While I won’t delve into the story for fear of spoiling a great aspect of the game, it will be more engrossing then past titles. Players will see the origin of many Assassin’s Creed staples like the hidden blade and others.
With added downloadable missions, the game just keeps going.
If you’re looking for a fantastic action title that will take you many days to complete Assassin’s Creed Origin is your game. 10/10.
Assassin’s Creed Origin
Rated M for Mature
(XBox One,PS4)
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer. This column runs in OK Weekend. Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more.
