Olivia Smith, who graduated from Rutland Secondary School in 2017, has returned home for some summer holidays and to sing opera Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Charles Garnier Church.
The 20-year-old soprano now lives in Philadelphia, where she’ll be entering the third year of her undergraduate degree studies at the Curtis Institute of Music.
With the Curtis Opera Theatre, Smith has performed in Riders to the Sea as Cathleen, and Dido and Aeneas as the First Witch.
In February, she won the Henry and Dianna Asher Family Charitable Fund encouragement grant as the youngest finalist at the George London Competition.
This upcoming season, Smith will perform concert scenes with famous conductor Yannick Nexet-Seguin of the New York Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Opera and sing the roles of Berta in The Barber of Seville and Servilia in Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito with the Curtis Opera Theatre.
Smith started taking voice lessons at age seven and studied with Cheryl Valentine Music Studio in Red Deer.
Smith’s first professional role was when she was 16 with Opera Kelowna. She played the young Barbarina in the Marriage of Figaro.
For her performance on Saturday in Kelowna, Smith will be accompanied by pianist Arnold Draper (who won the Scorpion Award for classical musician of the year) on a series of songs and arias.
Admission is by donation.
St Charles Garnier Church is at 3645 Benvoulin Rd.
