The Slocan Ramblers presented a bluegrass clinic at Kelowna’s Mary Irwin Theatre on Thursday night.
The Toronto-based quartet has come a long way since their 2015 appearance at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.
Frank Evans on banjo, Adrian Gross on mandolin, Darryl Poulsen on guitar and Alastair Whitehead on bass won the Emerging Artist Award at the Edmonton Folk Fest that year even though the band was established in 2011 and released its debut album, “Shaking Down the Acorns,” in 2012.
That was followed by a nomination for Traditional Album of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards in 2016 in appreciation for their sophomore work, “Coffee Creek.” But the best was yet to come with a Juno Award nomination this year for Traditional Roots Album of the Year for their 2018 album “Queen City Jubilee.”
However, Slocan Ramblers — named after the Slocan Valley in the Kootenays — still have the same formula in their recordings and even more in their live performances.
They led off with “Mississippi Heavy Water Blues” (not about a plumbing failure at an nuclear power plant) from “Queen City Jubilee,” and then “Groundhog and Galilee” from “Coffee Creek,” all three receiving sustained applause, cheers and whistles.
However, they remain grounded with some of the best old chestnuts like “Somehow Tonight” recorded and released by Earl Scruggs, Lester Flatt and The Foggy Mountain Boys in 1951. And Tom Petty’s “The Apartment Song” from “Full Moon Fever” in 1989.
The band’s live performances offer so much more than the vinyl (yes, vinyl) of “Queen City Jubilee” since everyone has a fascinating story about their music and their love of musical history.
Many of their traditional re-workings came from performing late at night at the Cloak and Dagger ‚ nicknamed by Kensington (Toronto) locals as “the Puke and Stagger,” joked Evans.
Like their latest album, their concerts feature the individual talents of each member: Just to Know showcases Evans’ songwriting prowess, “Makin’ Home” has Whitehead’s soft, sincere voice, “Down In the Sugar Bush” has Poulsen’s guitar and “Groundhog” has Gross’s intricate mandolin strumming.
There’s not a of body movement on stage; they let the perfectly synchronized musical notes speak their truth.
The most impressive parts were the hand-blurring instrumentals, often with an audience chorus of spontaneous applause mid-number.
The most fascinating part is their mastery of bluegrass twang and drawl, drawing listeners back to the American roots music that emerged from the U.S. Appalachians region in the 1940s.
The climatic encore had to be vintage jug band, Jerry Garcia’s “Stealin’,” which the band learned during a memorable workshop at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.
The Ramblers are now off to the U.S. Atlantic seaboard followed by a tour of the UK. So, the Okanagan was lucky to score a musical winner, 250 old and new fans now spreading the word.
The opener was Kelowna’s up-and-coming bluegrass/folk band Under the Rocks: Chloe Davidson on fiddle, Chris Baxter on mandolin, Jordan Klassen on guitar and Drew Schultz on bass.
Davidson, 21, who picked up the fiddle at age four, was stellar and proved why she has won numerous fiddling contests.
After experiencing Slocan Ramblers, Under the Rocks was no doubt inspired for a headline outdoor show in West Kelowna on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.