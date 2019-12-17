NewsAlert: LifeLabs reveals data breach NewsAlert: LifeLabs reveals data breach Dec 17, 2019 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lab-test provider LifeLabs says it paid ransom to secure data, including test results from 85,000 Ontarians, that was stolen in a data breach in late October.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Business Health Breach Lifelabs Data Internet Telecommunications Lab Test Ransom Result Ontarian Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman injured, dog dead after struck by vehicleRDOS director sued for harassment$9M cannabis facility for SummerlandRotten teeth given new lifeOsoyoos-based Mountie suspended, charged for alleged indecent actUPDATE: Crown wants 5 years for pedophile 'Eddie Spaghetti'PIB deciding on new byelectionCouncil swings axe at grant requestsThree-car collision under investigationLETTERS: SOEC too loud, ruining shows Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Online Poll Do you agree with School District 67’s plan to spend $17,000 on a consultant to help hire a new superintendent? You voted: Yes, the superintendent is responsible for 5,000-plus students, so finding the right person is critical No, that’s what trustees are elected and paid to do If the district needs that expertise, then sure, but not $17,000 worth Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Dec 24 Happy Hour @ Slackwater Brewing Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 24 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 24 Pub Trivia Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Dec 25 Happy Hour @ Slackwater Brewing Wed, Dec 25, 2019 Dec 25 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Wed, Dec 25, 2019 Dec 25 Music Bingo / Wing Wednesday Wed, Dec 25, 2019 Dec 26 Happy Hour @ Slackwater Brewing Thu, Dec 26, 2019 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Most Recent Feature Real Estate Today Real Estate Today Dec 13, 2019 Latest News Guelph fires longtime track coach Scott-Thomas for unprofessional conduct No bond for ex-Mexico security official charged with bribery Nova Scotia withholds approval, seeks more information on pulp mill plan Murakami holds rare public reading to mark debut anniversary Unions launch more charter challenges against law that caps wage increases NewsAlert: LifeLabs reveals data breach
