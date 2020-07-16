Tesla tries to assure workers there's no big virus outbreak

FILE - In this April 26, 2020 photograph, the company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is reassuring its 55,000 employees that it hasn't had a major coronavirus outbreak at company facilities worldwide. In an email to workers sent Wednesday, July 15, the company said that since January it has had fewer than 10 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 that were transmitted in the workplace.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)