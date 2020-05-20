Lowe's Canada retail network hurt by COVID-19 pandemic during first quarter

In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo Lowe's Assistant Store Manager Patrick Mulloney, of Marlborough, Mass., left, assists customer Karen Frank, of Framingham, Mass., right, at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies, Inc. reports financial results Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Lowe's Canadian operations, which include the Rona and Reno-Dept banners, continued to underperform those of the American network during the first quarter, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were felt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steven Senne