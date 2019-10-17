Barrick Gold says production trending toward upper end of guidance

A close-up of the chest patch of a worker at Barrick's Ruby Hill Mine, outside Eureka, Nev., is shown on February 14, 2006. Barrick Gold Corp. says its full-year production is trending towards the upper end of its 5.1 million to 5.6 million ounce guidance range. The gold miner says preliminary third quarter sales amounted to 1.32 million ounces of gold and 64 million pounds of copper, while preliminary production figures for the quarter totalled 1.31 million ounces of gold and 111 million pounds of copper. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Douglas C. Pizac