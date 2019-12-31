Everything you need to know about monetizing your empty parking spot

Pascal Thibeault poses in an undated handout photo. When Toronto lawyer Thibeault moved into his condo, he was pleased with his new home, even though he didn't have a use for the parking space it came with. But the previous tenant had a trick he recommended to Thibeault: rent the space out to make a little extra cash. Now Thibeault earns $120 a month by allowing a neighbour to use the spot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Emil Ghloum MANDATORY CREDIT