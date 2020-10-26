Chicken wire nowhere to be found amid surge in DIY food production

Canadian folk singer-songwriter Dave Gunning, shown on his Lyons Brook, N.S., property on Oct. 23, 2020, ran into the chicken wire shortage when he decided to raise laying hens after most of his concerts were cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19. He ended up buying a different type of galvanized steel wire called hardware cloth, which he says has helped fend off racoons and foxes on his rural property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO