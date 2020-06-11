Collapse of Quadriga crypto exchange was a result of fraud, says OSC

Interested parties attend Nova Scotia Supreme Court as Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange seeks creditor protection in the wake of the sudden death of its founder and chief executive in December and missing cryptocurrency worth roughly $190-million, in Halifax on February 5, 2019. The Ontario Securities Commission says Vancouver-based cryptocurrency exchange Quadriga collapsed because of fraud committed by its late founder Gerald Cotten. The commission says in a new report that Cotten opened accounts under aliases and credited himself with fictitious currency and crypto asset balances, which he traded with unsuspecting Quadriga clients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan