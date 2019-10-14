Economists who study poverty win Nobel Prize

Goran K Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, center, and academy members Peter Fredriksson, left, and Jakob Svensson announce the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday Oct. 14, 2019. The Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." (Karin Wesslen/TT via AP)