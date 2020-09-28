Key week in EU-UK talks kick off with confidence low

An anti Brexit protester blows a whistle as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove leaves the third meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove on Monday met with Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Inter-institutional relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic, while EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier joined by videoconference. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)