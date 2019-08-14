CPPIB earned 1.1 per cent in most recent quarter, CPP Fund now tops $400 billion

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin pictured on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on November 1, 2016. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a return of 1.1 per cent, net of its costs in its most recent quarter.Chief executive Mark Machin says the investments achieved solid net income in local-dollar terms, but at the same time the Canadian dollar strengthened against all major currencies in June and dampened the returns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld