Oil and gas giant Shell targets 'net zero' emissions by 2050

FILE ‚ÄîThis file photo from Oct. 3, 2019 shows cranes as they work on construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex and ethylene cracker plant located in Potter Township, Pa. Under mounting pressure from state and local officials, Shell announced it is suspending construction at its massive manufacturing complex in western Pennsylvania. The company said Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 that it's temporarily halting work at its soon-to-be-completed plant which will turn the area's vast natural gas deposits into plastics. The shutdown takes effect immediately. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)