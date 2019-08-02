Imperial Oil posts second-quarter beat on oilsands growth, Alberta tax cuts

Imperial Oil president and CEO Rich Kruger prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 26, 2019. Imperial Oil ltd. is reporting second quarter results that beat analyst expectations on the back of strong oilsands output and a big allowance for lower Alberta corporate taxes. The Calgary-based company, which is 70 per cent owned by Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp., reports net income in the three months ended June 30 of $1.2 billion on revenue of $9.26 billion, up from $196 million on $9.54 billion in the same period of 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh