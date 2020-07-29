Virus and grounded plane send Boeing to $2.4 billion 2Q loss

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, is the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Safety regulators issued an emergency order on Thursday, July 23, 2020, directing airlines to inspect and if necessary replace a critical engine part on popular Boeing 737 jets after four reports of engines shutting down during flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said its order affected about 2,000 twin-engine passenger jets in the United States. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)