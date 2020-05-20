US agency lets self-driving shuttle resume carrying people

FILE - This Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, shows a view inside an electric driverless shuttle produced by EasyMile, during an experiment, in Paris. The self-driving shuttle service that was ordered to stop carrying passengers in February has been cleared to resume operations with new safety precautions. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told France-based EasyMile to halt passenger operations on low-speed shuttles in 16 U.S. cities after a mysterious braking problem occurred Feb. 20 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)