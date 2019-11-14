Wall Street feuds with Warren, much to her apparent delight

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses an audience during a campaign event in Exeter, N.H. Warren’s proposed wealth tax is putting her at odds with some of Wall Street’s wealthiest, and the fight is increasingly spilling out into the open. In an interview on business new channel CNBC Thursday, Nov. 14, billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Warren’s plan to impose a new tax on the nation’s richest people would “penalize success” and that a Warren presidency would mean “big trouble” for Wall Street and the country. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)