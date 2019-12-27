Tim Hortons parent company says president Alex Macedo has 'chosen to leave.'

Alex Macedo, president at Tim Hortons poses for a photograph at the Hockey Hall of Fame Tim Hortons location in Toronto on Thursday, August 16, 2018. The parent company of Tim Hortons has announced that the coffee-and-donut chain's global brand president is leaving. Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil says in a news release that Alex Macedo has chosen to leave the company in March 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette