Macy's, Kohl's, Gap to furlough majority of their workers

FILE - In this Monday, March 23, 2020 file photo, a man crosses the street in front of Macy's, in New York. Macy's is furloughing most of its 130,000 workers beginning this week as its sales have collapsed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said Monday, March 30 that it will be moving to an ‘’absolute minimum workforce" needed to maintain basic operations. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)