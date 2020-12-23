Consumer spending drops 0.4%, first decline since April

FILE - A woman carries shopping bags, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York. U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday, Dec. 23, that the November decline followed a 0.3% gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown that had been imposed to try to stop the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)