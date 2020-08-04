Honda Canada recalls 53,770 Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles

In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the logo of Honda Motor Co. is seen on a Honda vehicle at the Japanese automaker's headquarters in Tokyo. Honda Canada is recalling 53,770 vehicles for repair. The recall in Canada covers 2018 to 2020 Honda Odysseys, 2019 to 2020 Honda Passports and 2019 to 2021 Honda Pilots. THE CANADIAN PRES/AP/Shuji Kajiyama, File