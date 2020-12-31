5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement

This undated photo provided by Wigdor Law in December 2020 shows five anchorwomen from the NY1 news channel in New York. In the back row from left are Jeanine Ramirez, Vivian Lee and Kristen Shaughnessy. In the front row are Roma Torre, left, and Amanda Farinacci. In their lawsuit, the women, all over age 40, alleged that they were marginalized and cast aside to make room for younger women and men after Charter Communications, a Stamford, Connecticut-based company, took over the local news channel in 2016. (Jacob Edinger/Wigdor Law/@UnseenWomenOnTV via AP)