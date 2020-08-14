Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments

FILE - In this June 4, 2018, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple has dropped the hugely popular “Fortnite" game from its App Store after the game's developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses Apple's platform. Its developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, that it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct payment plan for Apple's iOS and Google Play. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)