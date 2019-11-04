TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,669.81, up 75.74 points).
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 14 cents, or 7.73 per cent, to $1.95 on 13.1 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 7.9 per cent, to $5.87 on 13.1 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 30 cents, or 1.21 per cent, to $25.12 on 9.9 million shares.
Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX:PGF). Energy. Unchanged at five cents on 7.7 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $41.30 on 7.1 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $48.48 on 7 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (TSX:SRHI). Down two cents, or 2.3 per cent, to 85 cents. Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. says it is restarting operations at its Chilean copper cathode mine after an incident on Sunday resulted in a security guard being severely injured and another person being shot to death. The Toronto-based company says the guard at the Minera Tres Valles mine was investigating damage at a security gate on Sunday morning when he was confronted on mine property by several individuals who are not employed there. A spokesman says mining operations were halted out of respect for the deceased and to ensure safety but, based on discussions with community leaders, are expected to resume on Monday and Tuesday.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC). Up 43 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $34.48. Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its profit and revenue guidance as it reported a US$49-million loss in its latest quarter, down from a loss of US$350 million last year. The drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects full-year revenue in a range from $8.475 billion and $8.625 billion, up from earlier expectations for revenue between $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion. Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be in a range from $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion compared with earlier guidance for between $3.425 billion to $3.575 billion. Revenue totalled nearly $2.21 billion in the quarter, up from nearly $2.14 billion a year ago.
Pattern Energy Group Inc. (TSX:PEGI). Down $1.10, or three per cent, to $35.55. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has signed a deal to buy renewable power producer Pattern Energy Group Inc. that values the company at US$6.1 billion, including debt. The Canadian investment manager says it will pay US$26.75 per share in cash for the company. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 28 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity of 4.4 gigawatts in the United States, Canada and Japan. The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2020, subject to Pattern Energy shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.