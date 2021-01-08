Deutsche Bank to pay $130 million to avoid bribery charge

FILE — In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, the moon shines next to the headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay a fine of more than $100 million to avoid a criminal prosecution on charges it participated in a foreign bribery scheme. Lawyers for the bank waived its right to face an indictment on conspiracy charges Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, during a teleconference with a federal judge in New York City. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)