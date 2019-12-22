The unclear path forward for Canada's auto sector as the electric age approaches

Tony Leah, GM worker and member of Green Jobs Oshawa Coalition speaks to activists and media outside the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont., on the final of production on December 18, 2019. The last vehicles of an era rolled out of GM Canada's Oshawa assembly plant last week, but workers and the union behind them hope it's not the end of the line. "We shouldn't let go of the manufacturing capacity we have there," said Tony Leah, who worked at the plant for 39 years before having to retire in early December. He's part of a campaign advocating for government to take over the plant and produce electric vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim