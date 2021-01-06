Walgreens to sell drug wholesale business for $6.5B

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesaler business to AmerisourceBergen in $6.5 billion cash and stock deal. The drugstore chain says the deal will let it invest in and focus on its retail business, which has been hurt by sales declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)