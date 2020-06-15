Federal Court awards Ski-Doo maker BRP $3M in damages after patent violation

A BRP logo is shown at the research and innovation plant in Valcourt, Que., on November 9, 2012. A Federal Court judge has ruled that Ski-Doo maker BRP Inc. is entitled to $2.83 million in damages from rival Arctic Cat Inc. due to a snowmobile patent infringement. The patent relates to the type of frame used in snowmobiles such as the Ski-Doo REV line that place the rider in a more forward position. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes