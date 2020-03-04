Court rejects move to put passenger rights rules on hold pending appeal

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed an attempt by airlines to suspend the country's new passenger rights charter. The judge turned down Tuesday a motion by Air Canada, Porter Airlines Inc. and 14 other carriers to freeze the traveller protections until an appeal of the regulations is heard. Justice David Near said the appellants did not show on a balance of probabilities that the rules would cause irreparable harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward