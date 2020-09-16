Bid accepted to exit creditor protection and restart Ekati Diamond Mine

Heavy haulers move rock out of the Diavik diamond mine pit on the shore of Lac de Gras, approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, N.W.T. Saturday, July 19, 2003. The owner of the Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories says it plans to return the project to full operating status after accepting a "stalking horse bid" to allow it to allow it to exit court protection from creditors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld